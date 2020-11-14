It is five months that Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, and his niece Mallika Singh posted a picture on Saturday to remember the late actor. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the investigation into his death is still on, Mallika has posted a photo of Sushant with her. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Wants ‘This Diwali, Sushant Wali’ (Read Tweet)

In the photo, Sushant is seen holding her tightly while smiling at the camera. "God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. 5 Months," she wrote along with the photo posted on Instagram Stories. Shekhar Suman Urges Everyone to Light a Diya This Diwali in the Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput (Read Tweet)

Check Out SSR Niece's Instagram Story Below:

Check Out SSR Niece's Instagram Story Below (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mallika often uses Instagram to remember the late actor or respond to the occasional trolls who attack their family. In August, she had replied to trolls who pointed "unfair fingers" at Sushant's sister Meetu Singh. Meanwhile, Sushant's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to Instagram Stories to share fan posts regarding the actor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).