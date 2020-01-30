Panga Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's Sports Drama Crawls to Rs 19.83 Crore

Panga Movie Still (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut's sports drama Panga is receiving a great response by the cine-goers and the critics. However, as we all know by now, critical acclamation does not go hand in hand with the box office collections. Sadly, this has turned out to be true when it comes to his film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film is about a mother who revives her ambition as the world champion boxer that she was once. Despite such a strong plot and a stellar performance by Ranaut, the film has minted lesser than expected. Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Entertaining and Moving Film Will Make You Call Your Mother.

On day 6, the film has managed to collect only Rs 1.62 crore taking the total to Rs 19.83 crore. The film had seen a slow start at the ticket windows from the first day itself. However, it was predicted that the positive word of mouth would help it gain some momentum eventually. However, looks like that is not happening anymore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the exact figures of all the days till now that reads as, "#Panga is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 19.83 cr. #India biz." Check out the tweet below.

Panga Box Office Collection

On the other hand, the film that is competing with it at the box office, Street Dancer 3D, is doing quite well in regards to the collections. The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance film by Remo D'Souza has managed to attract the youth, ultimately helping them become a hit. Have you watched Panga yet or did you choose Street Dancer 3D for your weekend watch? Do let us know!