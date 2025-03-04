Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who recently announced her pregnancy, took to social media to share a heartwarming moment of her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra. On Monday, the Kabir Singh actress posted a cute boomerang video of Sidharth where he is seen playing with little puppies. In the clip, the Ek Villain actor can be seen sitting on a bed and playing with cute little puppies. Kiara shared the clip, tagging the actor. She also posted a photo of herself wherein she is seen holding puppies on her lap. In the photo, Kiara is seen sitting and cradling two adorable puppies. Advani was captured in a candid moment, gazing away from the camera. Kiara Advani Radiates Joy As She Steps Out for First Time After Announcing Pregnancy, Looks Chic in All-White Co-Ord Set (Watch Video).

Kiara and Sidharth have recently announced they are expecting their first child. On February 28, the Shershaah couple joyfully revealed that they are all set to embrace parenthood as they are pregnant with their first child. Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint Instagram post featuring a photo of hands holding a pair of white knitted baby booties adorned with delicate ribbon bows, marking the beginning of their parenthood journey. The caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.”

Kiara Advani

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

Following the couple’s exciting pregnancy announcement, Bollywood celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shilpa Shetty, Ektaa Kapoor, Sharvari, Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, and Karan Johar, among others, flooded the comments section and sent wishes to the soon-to-be parents. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Announce Pregnancy: Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shilpa Shetty and Other Celebs Send Love to the Couple.

On March 1, Kiara made her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy news on social media. The actress was spotted at Filmalaya Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, where she posed for the paparazzi in front of her vanity van. She donned a comfy yet stylish all-white summer outfit. For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023, in a private ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

