Actress Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra wrote an emotional note for her daughter, who got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13. Reena took to Instagram, where she shared an engagement picture of Parineeti and Raghav and penned down her thoughts for them. Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged to Raghav Chadha: Actress Writes a Beautiful ‘Thank You’ Note for Well-Wishers and Fans (View Post).

She wrote: "There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there This is one of them ....#trulyblessed#thankyougod I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them." Parineeti and Raghav's engagement took place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi and was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. Parineeti Chopra Gets a Kiss From Raghav Chadha As She Sings ‘Ve Maahi’ at Their Engagement Ceremony (Watch Inside Video).

Reena Chopra's Heartfelt Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Malhotra Chopra (@reenachopra.art)

After staying mum for over a month about their relationship, on the day of the engagement the couple took to Instagram to confirm. Raghav wrote: "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!" While, Parineeti said: "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).