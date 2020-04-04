Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: 5 Songs Of The Actress That Make Us Miss Her More Everyday

Parveen Babi is Shaan and Namak Halal (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Parveen Babi has always been an enigma. Ethereally beautiful, elegant, classy, sensuous...think of any adjective and she was that. Her life has been punctuated by a lot of concerns but on her birthday today, we will only talk about the unmatchable charm and exuberance of a diva called Parveen Babi. The actress was a trendsetter. The way she carried herself in the movies and the roles she chose made many admire her. In an industry, where conforming to norms is the key to survival, Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi have proved otherwise. Unapologetic, glamorous and damn smart, that's what Babi was known as. Parveen Babi Talks About Amitabh Bachchan In An Old Interview And Fans Get Reminded Of Kangana Ranaut (Watch Video)

Such was her glory that Parveen Babi apparently became the first Indian movie star to adorn the cover of TIME magazine. While she gained popularity, what media only focussed on was her live-in affair with Danny Denzongpa and extra-marital one with Kabir Bedi. But she fought back many times and so, to celebrate this elegant woman we have pieced together five songs of hers.

Raat Baaki Baat Baaki - Namak Halal

Bappi Lahiri's subdued disco tunes wouldn't have been as much rage if there was no Parveen Babi in a shimmering black dress grooving to it

Jawaani Jaaneman - Namak Halal

We just couldn't resist to bring in one more song from the same film because Parveen Babi is scintillating in this.

Roothe rab ko manana - Majboor

It may not be a Parveen Babi song but watch it. This is an absolute delight.

Jeet hai shaan se - Shaan

That shimmering silver dress and those moves...Parveen Babi was a sizzling dream!

Tum saath ho jab apne - Kaalia

A really happy song with Amitabh Bachchan, this has Parveen looking gorgeous. What a beauty!

This is how we want to remember Parveen Babi and this is how we will continue to remember her.