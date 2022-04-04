Parveen Babi's life and death often become an object of great discussion. It's as if the actress has not contributed anything substantially to the Hindi film industry. At a time when heroines stuck to societal stereotypes even for movies and every western outfit clad women was termed a vamp, Babi broke all stereotypes. She was the beacon of a revolution which nobody saw coming and nobody could do anything but accept it. She definitely was a force of nature because she always stood out despite being a hero's damsel in distress in nearly every movie in her career. Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary Special: Did You Know The Late Actress Was The First Bollywood Icon To Grace The Cover Of TIME Magazine?.

What was also profound in terms of Parveen Babi's screen presence was her immaculate sense of style. Every movie has her donning some insanely classy outfits from culouttes to strappy dresses to beautiful satin nightwears. She was just beautiful in everything. Manish Malhotra in an interview had once complimented on her style saying, "Parveen Babi brought minimalism into fashion. She was always impeccable, not overdoing it even once."

So on her birth anniversary, we take a loot at five such outfits which made us wish we could borrow her style sense for a day. Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: 5 Songs Of The Actress That She Made Memorable With Her Presence.

Amar Akbar Anthony - The Ravishing Red Dress

Do Aur Do Paanch -Beauty in black

Kaalia - Gorgeousness in green

Namak Halal - The sizzling black dress perfect for a party!

Raksha - Ah that saree and they said, she was too westernised!

Parveen Babi was an enigma and also a perfect fashionista at a time when that wasn't even the most coveted title.

