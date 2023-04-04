Every time anybody talks about Parveen Babi is in the context of her mental health issues. But this legendary woman was so much more than her. Her aesthetic screen presence coupled with a unique and spectacular sense of style was simply class apart. Only Zeenat Aman perhaps was her peer in this department. The pants she wore, the dresses she flaunted and that gorgeous hair...70s was under the Babi charm! Even when roles offered to such 'modern' actresses were limited, she never failed to make a mark.

In fact, we feel in most of her movies, Parveen Babi's male leads looked good only because they were romancing a beauty like Babi. Well, we can prove it. Here are five instances:

Amar Akbar Anthony - Amitabh Bachchan

Pehli nazar mei tumne - Burning Train

Kaala Pathhar - Shashi Kapoor

Desh Premee - Navin Nishchol

Khoon Aur Paani - Jeetendra

It's amazing how Parveen Babi made any hero look smarter and chic whenever she romanced them. It's a shame that she is no more.

