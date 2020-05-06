Paulo Coelho Praises Shah Rukh Khan For Producing Kaamyaab; Actor Responds Saying 'It Touched a Chord’

SRK, Paulo Coelho (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Celebrated author Paulo Coelho is known to be a close acquaintance of Shah Rukh Khan. The duo have in the past on indulged in Twitter conversations and there was also a time when 'The Alchemist' author had showered praises on the actor's performance in My Name Is Khan and even said he deserved an Oscar. Recently, the famed novelist was impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's production, the Sanjay Mishra film, Kaamyaab. Shah Rukh and the author recently indulged in a Twitter conversation over the same as Coelho praised the actor for producing this film and the latter responded with a thank you response. Paulo Coelho Mourns Irrfan Khan's Sudden Demise With a Bhagavad Gita Quote (Read Tweet).

Tweeting about the Sanjay Mishra starrer, the author wrote, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is, in fact, the tragedy of Art." Shah Rukh swiftly responded to Paulo saying, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt. Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy."Kaamyaab Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra’s Sincere Performance Uplifts This Often Gratifying Ode to Character Artistes of Bollywood.

Check Out the Twitter Exchange Here:

Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy https://t.co/4uKm1Zf5S2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2020

Kaamyaab won a lot of praises from critics as well as audiences for its amazingly honest narrative. The film was an ode to character actors and their struggles which are known to be prevalent across industries and not just Bollywood.It struck a chord with many and if you haven't watched it yet, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.