Singer Payal Dev's new song "Dil de diya", from the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Friday. She says she always wanted to sing for superstar Salman. "When I got to know this song is for Radhe, I was over the moon to be part of such a brilliant album. I have said this many times that I am a huge fan of Salman Khan and (I am) anytime ready to work for him. I'm blessed that my childhood dream of singing for Salman Khan comes true. Post recording the song, Salman Khan heard the song and really liked my voice and versatility as earlier he had heard me sing a different zone song," she says. Radhe Song Dil De Diya Out! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Steal Your Heart With Their Sizzling Dance Moves (Watch Video).

The singer adds that the song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, gives a feeling of nostalgia. "The song is such a vibe that it gives (a) nostalgic feeling every time I hear it," she says. On singing for Himesh once again, Payal said: "It's an honour to sing for Himesh Reshammiya and we have previously collaborated on movies like Happy Hardy and Heer. I'm personally a fan of his compositions which are unique and sure-shot hits." Radhe Song Dil De Diya Out! 5 Other Hit Tracks of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez That Prove They’re a Lethal Combination (Watch Videos).

Watch the Video Below:

Payal is known for hits such as "Genda phool", "Bepanah Pyaar", "Dil chahte ho" and "Baarish". She has also sung for the films Ginny Weds Sunny and Bajirao Mastaani.

