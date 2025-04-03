Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following in our country. Many fans are obsessed with the Bollywood superstar, trying to look like him by copying his getup and mimicking his behavior. Among these fans is a content creator named Aazam Ansari. The 42-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (April 1) night in Thakurganj, Lucknow, for allegedly getting violent and blocking the road. It was also reported that Ansari was making a reel with a gun. Salman Khan Doppelganger in Mumbai Local Train Video: Salman Khan's Lookalike Mimics Actor's Famous Dance Steps in Local Train on Harbour Line, Clip Goes Viral.

Salman Khan Lookalike Arrested in Lucknow

Salman Khan's lookalike, Aazam Ansari was taken into custody by Thakurganj police for obstructing public movement and engaging in disorderly conduct. A video shared on X (previously Twitter) shows the Lucknow police entering an eatery and people could be seen fleeing the place. Shortly, the cops could be seen escorting Aazam Ansari out of the eatery taking him into custody.

Salman Khan Lookalike Aazam Ansari Arrested in Lucknow for Making a Reel With a Gun

Ek To udhar Bhoi ki Sikandar Nahi Chal Rahi Aur Idhar Lucknow ke Salman Khan ko police le gayi 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fMe37irvps — 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐊𝐇 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇 (@Srk_Ka_Yoddha) April 2, 2025

"The accused, Aazam Ali Ansari alias Salman Khan, resident of Saadatganj, was arrested under section 170 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The police reached the spot and investigated. It was found that Aazam Ali Asari, who called himself Salman Khan, blocked the road with a licensed revolver to make a reel without any valid permission at a sensitive place like Clock Tower and was arguing violently with the public, " said Shrikant Rai, SHO Thakurganj.

Aazam Ansari also took to his Instagram handle to share a video explaining what is happening with him. In a video, the content creator can be seen sitting inside a police jeep alongside an officer. He is heard telling the cop that his gun license expired in 2022 and he had not renewed it. He also claimed that the police assaulted him and said, "Police ne maara pita humko raatme bohot zyada. Humko jail bhejne ka plan hai." (Police hit me a lot last night. Their plan is to send me to jail).

