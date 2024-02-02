Actress Kangana Ranaut has mourned the untimely demise of actress-model Poonam Pandey, who on Friday died of cervical cancer at 32. Poonam’s official Instagram account carried a statement, which read: “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.” Poonam Pandey DEATH: Video of Lock Upp Contestant Discussing Munawar Faruqui in Her Last Public Appearance Goes Viral – WATCH.

“Every living form that came in contact with her met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that shared.” Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a news article about Poonam’s death. Poonam Pandey Death: Modelling Career, Marriage, Movies and TV Shows – All You Need to Know About the Controversial Celebrity Who Succumbed to Cervical Cancer.

Kangana Ranaut's Post On Insta:

Kangana Ranaut's IG Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She wrote: "This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti.” After making her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Nasha, Poonam Pandey was seen in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).