In a startling turn of events, model and actress Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. Her sudden demise not only left the entire industry numb but also shocked. An old video is circulating on social media where Poonam is seen congratulating Munawar Faruqui for his win in Bigg Boss 17. In the video, she talks about Faruqui and even revealed that she supported him since day one, referring to him as her brother, and mentioning her brief three-month stay there. Poonam Pandey Death: Modelling Career, Marriage, Movies and TV Shows – All You Need to Know About the Controversial Celebrity Who Succumbed to Cervical Cancer.

Poonam Pandey's Video:

Poonam Pandey's Last Appearance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

