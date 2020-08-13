In a male dominated entertainment business, it's really hard for a woman to create a mark. Product of nepotism or not, it requires pure talent to reach heights. One such example is Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. While ofcourse, she belongs to the Kapoor Khandaan, but we bet, you will agree that she is a terrific star. From playing many shades on the silverscreen to blessing the glamour world with her style shenanigans, Bebo is a gem and how. It was on August 12, when Saifeena made it official that they are expecting their second child. Now, this big news instantly reminded us of the times when Kareena was preggers with Taimur Ali Khan and flashed maternity fashion goals like a bosslady. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Here's a Throwback To Bebo's Gorgeous Maternity Style That Set The Fashion Bar Higher! (View Pics).

However, today, this piece is dedicated to the moment when the actress walked with panache and elegance as the showstopper for Sabyasachi Mukherjee at Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale in 2016. Well, do you remember any other actress in Bollywood achieving this feat? No, right, as she is the first B-townie to walk the ramp as a pregnant woman in India. Shining bright just how a pregnant lady should, Kareena was seen in a sparkling desi outfit making the onlookers go wow. From tip to toe, the diva spelled QUEEN. The couture Kareena wore on the runway comprised of an intricately weaved lehenga-choli paired a sheer dupatta. On the accessories front, it was just maang tikka with a few rings in silver. Kareena Kapoor Is Pregnant Again! Actress Shares a Joint Statement With Saif Ali Khan Confirming The 'Good Newwz'!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan With A Baby Bump On The Ramp Below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan As The Showstopper LFW 2016 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's A Video:

Must say, back then Bebo broke a norm thus bringing to life hope and pride for millions of women out there who question their beauty and self-worth while they are pregnant. Well, now that she is again pregnant and we've read she is expecting in March, we can expect her to again create a stir on the style side. Recently, the actress shot for an at-home shoot for Filmfare where Saif had turned photographer for her. Lastly, congratulations to Kareena and Saif. Stay tuned!

