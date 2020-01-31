Preity Zinta Birthday Special: Seven Movie Characters Which Prove Why No One Will Ever Match Her Bubbly Charm

Photo Credit: Youtube/Twitter

What comes to your mind when we say, Preity Zinta? Cute, sweet, affable and bubbly, right? These words completely define her personality. In fact, in the 90s, what stood out for Preity was her energy which was unlike any other actresses of those times. While Madhuri Dixit was full of grace and poise, Kajol was vivacious and bold and Juhi Chawla was every man's dream, Preity was perhaps all of the above and some more. She had such a likable spunk that you fall for her instantly. IPL is a Place Where Dreams Come True: Preity Zinta

So on her birthday, we thought we will revisit a few of Zinta's movie characters that depicted her bubbly charm to the hilt. For the generation who is not lucky enough to see Preity Zinta on screen as often as we did, do note down the names of the films that we are listing. They are pure gems and will tell you why PZ will always be our favourite!

Dil Se (1998)

Dil Se was her debut film but the confidence with which she faced the camera was simply fascinating. She may not have a lengthy role here but in every scene, she oozed that instant charm. Remember the scene where she asks Shah Rukh Khan if he is a virgin?

Soldier (1998)

Soldier was a typical actioner 90s was known for. Preity played the quintessential rich girl in the film with lots of songs to boot. But her lively persona made it such a fetching watch. We love the solo song on her, Janam! Do check that out.

Kya Kehna (2000)

Kya Kehna was a movie with a purpose. It talked about teenage pregnancy and gets really sappy serious in the second half. But Preity aced the college kid smitten by the college's handsome bad boy act to the T. She was vibrant and cool.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000)

HDJPK gets a bit melodramatic in the second half with Salman and Preity making sacrifices for Rani, it did have the actress looking the best ever. Although she played the poorer-half in her friendship with Rani, her character wasn't the one who delves in self-pity all the time. In fact, she was so sweet we could totally understand why Salman fell for her in the film.

Dil Hai Tumhara (2002)

She played the illegitimate child but her character retained the spunk and animated personality that sets her apart from the rest.

Armaan (2003)

Preity played a schizophrenic woman in the film but not devoid of her bubbly charm. It's amazing how she blended her energetic nature we are so used to, with the dark side of the character.

Salaam Namaste (2005)

She played Hamber....oops sorry Amber, the sprightly, bold and straight-forward RJ who hates anyone who is tardy. We simply love this character...