Prithviraj Kapoor, the patriarch of the Kapoor khandaan, was an immaculate man. Although we know him for his several fatherly roles in a lot of his son's movies, the man was a theatre afficianado. He used to tour the country with his crew and perform on some amazing plays. Apparently, one of his plays had inspired youth to join the fight for India's freedom during the Non-cooperation movement. We remember him most as emperor Akbar in Mughal-e-Azam and also as a stern grandfather in Kal Aaj Aur Kal. But did you know he also worked in a Kannada film? Yup, the film was Sakshatkara and the year was 1971. Before Sunny Deol’s Apne 2, Five More Popular Indian Movies That Featured Three Generations of Actors

What's even more interesting is that he played the late Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar's father in the film. Sakshatkara revolved around the perils of superstitions and how that adversely effects a family. The film saw a huge response at the box office. This Day That Year: Alam Ara, India's First Talkie, Released On March 14, 1931 And Is Now Lost

Prithiviraj Kapoor was perhaps the first Hindi film actor to work in Kannada movie. You can watch the film on YouTube. The film also starred Uma, R Nagendra Rao, TR Narasimharaju and more. It was directed by Puttanna Kanagal.

