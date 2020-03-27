Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opens Up About Starting a Family With Nick Jonas, Says 'I’m Hoping That Whenever God Wills It, It’ll Happen'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chora Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most-loved couples today. The power couple enjoys a huge fan following individually too and are considered to be giving major couple goals at this point. The duo is known to be inseparable and are often seen posting adorable pictures together on social media. Amid the coronavirus pandemic too, Nick and Priyanka are making the best of this time together and were recently seen working out together. While rumours suggested that Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together, fans of Nick and Priyanka have been eagerly waiting to hear the good news about them starting a family soon too. COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Takes Up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' and Further Nominates Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan for Same.

After appearing on the cover of Tatter magazine for their May issue, Priyanka opened up with them in an interview and even spoke about the duo starting a family soon. Given both their high-flying careers, Priyanka did admit that Nick and her have to work at their relationship. She said, "We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule."

Further on, the actress spoke about their baby plans and said, "Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen."Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Send 'Positive Vibes' To Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

Priyanka currently does have a packed schedule with Netflix's The White Tiger adaptation, Amazon series Citadel with Richard Madden, another Amazon show revolving around Sangeet that she will collaborate with Nick Jonas for and also the Maa Anand Sheela biopic and given the current situation, these projects are set for more delays.