Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Send 'Positive Vibes' To Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Currently, the entire world is battling with one deadly demon and it's none other than Coronavirus. This bug is not a joke as it has already created chaos around the globe by taking many lives. Even the number of Coronavirus positive patients in India is increasing with each passing day. Lately, our Bollywood celebs via their social media are educating fans to be alert and safe. Now, it's Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who took to their Instagram and asked fans if they are okay amid the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak: Priyanka Chopra Issues Advisory to her Fans by Emphasizing on the Importance of 'Namaste'.

Nick took to his IG and shared a video featuring him and PeeCee wherein the two are seen sending 'positive vibes' to one and all. The video message also sees the two telling their admirers to take care of each other. The said clip has garnered many views in quite a short time. And why not, as it's a great gesture from NickYanka. The clip starts with Nick saying, "I know it is an unsure time for all of us but hope you are doing okay. Sending everyone positive vibes." To which Priyanka adds, "Let's just take care of each other and hope everyone is safe out there. Just lots of love." Priyanka Chopra Collaborates with WHO to Spread Awareness Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

Check Out The Video Shared By Nick Jonas Below:

View this post on Instagram Love you all. ❤️ @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 20, 2020 at 9:14pm PDT

Well, this is not the first time Priyanka has taken to her social media and talked about the coronavirus pandemic. As the desi girl has been sharing clips and love via her Instagram. Not just this, the UNICEF global ambassador, in one of her posts had also urged people to stock up on "love, gratitude, kindness, compassion, joy" under the current situation. Stay tuned!