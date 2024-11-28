Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who is a favourite of Gen Z on Instagram owing to his simple yet delectable recipes and philosophies, has caught the fancy of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well because of his outlook towards showing up at work everyday. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Mirror Selfie in Cute 'Chacha Chaudhary' T-Shirt Gifted by Anushka Sharma (View Picture).

On Thursday, Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of Jackie from the media event in which he could be seen talking to the media and sharing his wisdom on how it’s important to get up and go for work everyday unless someone is down or under the weather.

View Priyanka Chopra's Post

The video showcases the actor’s inspiring take on dealing with daily life struggles and moving forward with it. Priyanka also tagged him and included a folded hand and rose emoji. She captioned the video saying, "My attitude on the work every day”.

In the video, Jackie Shroff can be heard saying, "Life hai bhidu kaam aate rehta hai, jaate rehta hai, karte rehne ka, aage chalte rehne ka, samjha na bhidu, aayega aate rahega, lene ka, maza lene ka, doosre din ka wait karne ka, aaya, aankh khul gaya, haath pair nahin dukh rahe fir nikal lene ka (It's life, and work will come and go. Keep doing it. It will keep on coming, take it, enjoy, and look forward to the next day! If you've woken up with good health, head on to work)”. Let Priyanka Chopra Help You Pick the Right Outfit for Your Next Date! View Pics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie received a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released theatrical movie Singham Again in which he essayed a negative role. The actor, who ruled the cinema in the 1980s., will now be seen essaying the role of Babbar Sher in the upcoming film Baby John. He also has Housefull 5 in the pipeline.

