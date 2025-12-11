Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in town, in Mumbai. The actress was clicked on the sets of star comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4, which is all set to air in a few days. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts; Actress Calls Him ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ As Nick Shares Romantic Beach Photo (View Post).

The actress, as always, left everyone mesmerised with her style. She opted for a chic floral one-piece paired with a stylish scarf around her neck, her hair perfectly done, and makeup on point.

Priyanka Chopra Shoots for 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4'

Priyanka Chopra and Kapil Sharma (Photo Credit: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Priyanka graciously posed for the cameras, smiling as the paparazzi captured her stunning look at the venue. The actress, earlier in the day today, had shared a story on her social media account where she mentioned that she was coming to Mumbai for a professional commitment with Kapil Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma opened up about the new season of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” and also revealed what will make season 4 truly unique. Speaking about the new season, the comedian shared in a statement, “Har baar lagta hai ki ab toh sab kar liya, naye season me kya karunga, lekin phir aapka pyaar aur aapki umeed mujhe kuch naya karne ka rasta dikha deti hai, iss baar bhi aap hi ki ummeedo ne mujhe bahut se naye kirdar aur sath hi wo kirdaar jo aapko humesha se pasand aaye hain, unhe nibhaane ka rasta dikhaya hai … toh aapke liye comedy ke wo saare avtaar lekar aa raha hoon Netflix par, season 4 me … jo hoga comedy ke universe ka multiverse yani mastiverse.”

On Wednesday, the makers announced the exciting season 4 of the comedy show. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “In short, India ke mastiverse mein aapka swaagat hai Watch the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 20th December, 8 pm, only on Netflix.” This season, Kapil Sharma shall be seen donning a variety of new avatars, including Gen Z Baba, Tau Ji, Raja, and Mantri Ji, bringing a fresh generation of characters for viewers of all ages. ‘Mama Holding Me’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Drawing by Daughter Malti Marie, Fans Gush Over Cute Mother-Daughter Moment (View Pic).

The season features World Cup champions, global superstars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri celebrities, and plenty of unexpected surprises. For the uninitiated, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 will start on December 20, on Netflix.

Season 3 wrapped up in September, with Akshay Kumar gracing the finale.

