Prosenjit Chatterjee is an icon of Bengali cinema. During the time when the industry was almost on the verge of perishing, he brought it back to life. Even when they were cringe-worthy masala films, his movies managed to get people to the theatres. He is thus respected and revered a lot in the industry. In fact, when he realised that the industry is doing well and youngsters are taking the legacy ahead, he decided to do meatier and meritorious roles. Srijit Mukherjee directed Autograph is thus a game-changer till today. It's not that the actor didn't do good movies earlier, he did but his commercial fares won more hearts. Guess it is only natural to see Rani Mukerji debut in the Indian film industry with a Bengali film opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee. The film is titled Biyer Phool (Wedding Flowers). Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee to Star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Show ‘Stardust’

A loose adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Pelli Sandadi, Biyer Phool was directed by Rani's father Ram Mukherjee. The movie also starred one of the most talented actresses of Bengali cinema Indrani Haldar along with the powerhouse of talent Sabyasachi Chakraborty. The story is about two sisters who fall for the same guy. Prosenjit Chatterjee Birthday Special: Not Salman Khan But This Bengali Superstar Was The First Choice For Maine Pyar Kiya!

Happy Birthday #RaniMukerji. I still remember how brilliant you were on the sets of 'Biyer Phool', and you've successfully come a long way since then! God bless. pic.twitter.com/J7FDOyykCy — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) March 21, 2021

According to TOI, Ram Mukherjee was confident and insistent that only Prosenjit is apt to play the lead opposite both Rani Mukerji and Indrani Halder. He couldn't see anybody else in that role. Guess the fact that they had worked together in Raktanadir Dhare Raktalekha helped.

