Pulwama Terror Attack of February 14, 2019: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Yami Gautam and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Posts in Remembrance of the Martyrs
Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

February 14, 2020 marks a year since the horrific Pulwama terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir last year. As many as 40 CRPF Jawans lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. In honour of remembering and saluting the Jawans who lost their lives in this attack, several Union Ministers as well as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi took to social media to share a post. Bollywood celebrities have also taken to social media to share posts in remembrance of the CRPF Jawans who lost their lives. Pulwama Terror Attack: Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pay Homage to CRPF Jawans Who Were Martyred in February 14, 2019, JeM Strike.

Celebs such as John Abraham, Yami Gautam, Richa Chadha and more took to social media to share a post remembering those who lost their lives in the terror attack. After the news of the terror attack had hit the news last year, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shankar Mahadevan, Rishi Kapoor to name a few posted tweets, condemning the attack. Kangana Ranaut went ahead and cancelled the success party of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Here are tweets of actors who shared posts remembering the attacks this year. Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan Condemn The Jammu And Kashmir Terrorist Attack That Killed CRPF Jawans.

In memory of Pulwama attack martyrs, a memorial will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp today. Speaking about it, Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan said, “It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack."