R Madhavan has always been very vocal about social and environmental issues that bother him. He likes to post about such issues on social media and motivate his fan to do better for the world as well. In a similar attempt, five years ago the actor along with his brother, Subayogan, started an eco-friendly project to turn barren land into something useful. They came across a piece of exhausted and barren land in a village near Palani, Tamil Nadu and had a plan to rejuvenate it for further use. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Completes 19 Years: R Madhavan Says RHTDM Was Declared as a Disaster on Its Release!

R Madhavan and team used modern, organic and ancient indigenous methods of agriculture and have finally got the fruit of their hard work, quite literally. The land was gradually restored to a healthy and productive state and now bears hundreds of tall, luscious coconut trees. Not just that, the native birdlife and earthworms have also made a comeback and we totally are proud of the actor for this initiative. Samantha Akkineni and R Madhavan’s Pairing in This Commercial Will Make You Want Them Feature in a Film Soon.

The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actor talked to ANI about the initiative and termed it as a very gratifying and fulfilling experience. "It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated and yield it was meant to be in the first place," the 50-year-old. From preparing the land with the right mulch to putting the right fish in the well every bit of learning has been priceless and so worth it. We will be replicating this on other locations around India and the world," he added.

On the work front, Madhavan has two upcoming projects titled Maara and the trilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Rumours had it that Madhavan is playing the lead role in a biopic on Indian industrialist Ratan Tata as well. But the actor took to Twitter to clarify that he is not a part of any such project.

