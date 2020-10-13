Almost a month after he resumed work for Salman Khan's upcoming action thriller 'Radhe,' actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday wrapped up dubbing for the flick. The 'Extraction' actor took to his social media channels to announce the wrap of the film and also gave his fans a glimpse of the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. Along with a selfie, Hooda posted a picture of himself seated in a car with a plastic sheet separation as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Radhe: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda And Jackie Shroff Resume Shooting (Watch BTS Video)

"It's a wrap..Good bye dude! And, glimpse of the new normal #Radhe #ShootingIife #NewNormal," he tweeted along with the picture. The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of film theatres owing to coronavirus induced lockdown. A new release date for the flick has yet not been announced by the film banner. Radhe: Randeep Hooda Resumes Work, Begins Dubbing For Salman Khan’s Next (View Post)

Check Out Randeep Hooda's Tweet Below:

The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.