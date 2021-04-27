Salman Khan's new song "Seeti maar", which was launched on Monday, has garnered over 30 million views in 24 hours. The dance number is filmed on Salman and Disha Patani for the much-hyped action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Radhe Song Seeti Maar: Salman Khan-Disha Patani Track Makes Twitterati Wonder If It's A Parody Of The Original Allu Arjun Number.

The song sung by Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as 'Jani Master'. Unconfirmed reports said the track has become the most viewed video within 24 hours globally. Radhe Song Seeti Maar Poster Out! Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s First Track From the Film To Be On Out on April 26.

Watch the Video of 'Seeti maar' Below:

"Seeti maar" is based on a song Devi Sri Prasad originally created for the 2017 Telugu hit "DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham". The original number was filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Radhe also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The Prabh Deva directorial set to release on the occasion of Eid on May 13, in theatres and the pay per view platform Zeeplex.

