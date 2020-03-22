Raj Rathod, a Young Poet and Lyricist Is Desperate to Write Songs in Bollywood!

Young poet and lyricist, Raj Rathod, who left a mark of love poetry, ghazals and songs in the country at a very young age, is desperate to go to Bollywood. If he gets a chance, he will also showcase his talent in Bollywood. Raj said these things in an interview. He said, in addition to the tradition of reading Kavi Sammelan, they are also practising on the subject of how to transmit literary songs to Bollywood films. It also said that it will be my endeavour to maintain the literary element and the eternal side of the song while meeting the needs of the producer, director and composer whenever I write songs for films.

Raj has several songs ready for release in the year 2020, including a song on Shaheed Bhagat Singh which is likely to be released on March 23 on the death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam.

Role In Politics

Raj believes that the youth of that country, whose base pillar is 60-70 percent, needs to have a tendency in politics so that the party can take a response from the opposition if it is wrong and help the politics to be clean and transparent. Presently, the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth organization 'Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha' in Khargone city, Raj has taken charge of the social media in-charge. But politics does not affect their personal lives, they are fair when they are on literary platforms.

All Languages Want To Learn

Raj told that the country loves him very much. He, therefore, attends events organized at various places in the country. The languages of different places look very good. They all try to learn the language. Talking to people, understand the meaning of words and try to learn the language with the help of internet.

Thousands of WhatsApp Messages Come in a Day

Raj's mobile gets thousands of WhatsApp messages every day. Raj said that on an average, more than five thousand messages are received daily. He is very hesitant that people are unable to answer. So he tries to connect with people on social media.