Raj Rathod, a Young Poet and Lyricist Is Desperate to Write Songs in Bollywood!

Raj has several songs ready for release in the year 2020, including a song on Shaheed Bhagat Singh which is likely to be released on March 23 on the death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam.
Role In Politics
Raj believes that the youth of that country, whose base pillar is 60-70 percent, needs to have a tendency in politics so that the party can take a response from the opposition if it is wrong and help the politics to be clean and transparent. Presently, the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth organization 'Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha' in Khargone city, Raj has taken charge of the social media in-charge. But politics does not affect their personal lives, they are fair when they are on literary platforms.
All Languages Want To Learn
Raj told that the country loves him very much. He, therefore, attends events organized at various places in the country. The languages of different places look very good. They all try to learn the language. Talking to people, understand the meaning of words and try to learn the language with the help of internet.
Thousands of WhatsApp Messages Come in a Day
Raj's mobile gets thousands of WhatsApp messages every day. Raj said that on an average, more than five thousand messages are received daily. He is very hesitant that people are unable to answer. So he tries to connect with people on social media.