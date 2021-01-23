Ramesh Sippy is a popular director and producer of Hindi Cinema. One of his most popular directorial projects is Sholay, which still remains one of the most iconic films in the history of Hindi Cinema. The Padma Shri-winner has given movie buffs some of the intriguing films that are loved even today. He has worked with some of the leading superstars of the industry and one of his most popular collaboration has been with Amitabh Bachchan. Sholay Completes 45 Years: Amitabh Bachchan, Ramesh Sippy, Hema Malini Reminisce Their Bollywood Blockbuster.

Besides Andaz and Sholay, there are many other films helmed by Ramesh Sippy and they were not only critically acclaimed, but even turned out to be the most memorable projects. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at those five popular films directed by this ace filmmaker of Hindi Cinema. Ramesh Sippy: Not Really Keen To Remake Sholay.

Andaz – It featured Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna, Shammi Kapoor and Simi Garewal in the lead. Written by Salim – Javed, this film is the first of the successful script writing of the duo. Khanna played an extended cameo in this movie and that is credited for turning this Ramesh Sippy directorial into a super hit film.

Seeta Aur Geeta – The comedy drama featured Hema Malini in dual roles. Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar were seen as the leading men. This was another super-hit film helmed by Sippy.

Sholay – The iconic film of Hindi Cinema, featuring an ensemble cast – Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan – it had shattered records for continuous screenings in many cinema halls across India.

Shaan – The 1980 released film is classed as an all-time blockbuster. This movie that was reportedly inspired by the James Bond films was written by the popular duo Salim –Javed. The film featured Sunil Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha in the lead.

Saagar – The movie marked lead actress Dimple Kapadia’s comeback to films after 12 years since her debut film Bobby. Rishi Kapoor and Kamal Haasan starred as the leading men in this romantic drama. It is regarded as a classic and a cult film.

So these are some of the iconic movies directed by Ramesh Sippy. We wish the popular director and producer of Hindi Cinema a great birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

