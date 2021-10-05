If you are the one who has loved Ramleela as a child, teenager, or adult, this news might make you happy. As this year, Ramlila in Ayodhya is going to be telecasted on the Doordarshan channel. With Uttar Pradesh Culture & Tourism Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari inaugurating the event, the play will go live on the channel on the auspicious nine days (Oct 5-15) of Navratri 2021. The interesting takeaway from it is that this year many Bollywood and TV personalities will play crucial roles in Ayodhya Ki Ramlila. Here's looking at which actor is playing what in Ramlila. Ramlila 2021 in Ayodhya to be Star-Studded, Bhagyashree, Ravi Kishan, Shakti Kapoor, Vindu Dara Singh to Join.

Ravi Kishan as Parashuram

Bhagyashree as Sita

Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman

Shahbaz Khan as Ravana

Ritu Shivpuri as Kaushalya

Asrani as Narad

Shakti Kapoor as Ahiravana

Raza Murad as Khumbkaran

All the stars mentioned above are well-known in their respective industries, however, who will play Ram is still a mystery. FYI, just like last year, this year also Ayodhya's Ramlila has gone virtually and will be live-streamed on Doordarshan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To note, Ramlila will be shown live on the channel from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM every night.

