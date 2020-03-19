Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Have Not Called Off Their Relationship (Read Details)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday (on March 15) with near and dear ones, which included her gal pals and sis Shaheen Bhatt. Her friends and her sister as well, shared a series of pictures and videos from the intimate yet fun-filled celebrations on Instagram. In fact, even Alia shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Insta story. While fans were happy to see the party pics, the next thing that was being asked – why is her beau Ranbir Kapoor missing from the celebrations? Since then speculations have been doing rounds that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have called off their relationship. Pics From Alia Bhatt's Birthday Celebrations Have Hit The Internet, And It Looks Super-Fun!

It has been more than a year since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other. In fact, the two have never shied away from making joint appearances at events. But when the handsome hunk was not seen along with his ladylove at her birthday bash, it raised many eyebrows. However, a source close to the couple has confirmed that all is well between Alia and Ranbir. The source revealed to ETimes, “These reports are all baseless and untrue. You all can be assured that Ranbir and Alia are very much in love and together.” Ranbir Kapoor Adorably Kissing Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Embracing Malaika Arora in This Love-Filled Throwback Picture Is Everything!

We are sure, fans of this lovely couple must be happy to hear that confirmation! On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming flick, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the shooting of the film has been stalled owing to COVID-19 outbreak. The film, which was initially scheduled to be released in December 2019, is now slated release in December 2020.