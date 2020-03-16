Ranbir Kapoor Adorably Kissing Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Embracing Malaika Arora in This Love-Filled Throwback Picture Is Everything! 

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday on March 15. The actress had low-key celebrations with her sister Shaheen Bhatt given that a shutdown has been announced on film shoots and other public gatherings due to coronavirus. The actress celebrated her birthday with close friends Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt and sadly her beau Ranbir Kapoor was nowhere to be seen. While we thought this would have been that special occasion when Ranbir and Alia would make their relationship Insta-official with a cutesy picture together, it looks like Kapoor must have been 'social distancing' amidst the Coronavirus scare. Alia Bhatt Birthday: Here's What Makes Her The Queen Of Bollywood.

Yet, we have Natasha Poonawala to thank because she sure made our day by sharing an amazing picture featuring two of our favourite couples, Ranbir and Alia along with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in her Instagram post. Sharing a picture of Ranbir kissing Alia on the cheek and Arjun in a similarly cosy pose with Malaika, Poonawala posted this throwback picture from New York to wish Alia on her birthday. It certainly is one of the most adorable pictures we have seen in a long time. Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt! Flirty, Comfy, Vintage, Trends and Classics – Your Cool Girl Energy Is Incredibly Infectious and How!

Check Out the Picture Here:

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to work together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film's shoot has currently been suspended because of Coronavirus outbreak. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens on December 4, 2020.