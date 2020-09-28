Ranbir Kapoor, the heartthrob of Bollywood has turned a year older on September 28. He has turned 38 today and one just cannot deny the fact that this handsome Kapoor lad is ageing like fine wine. Be it onscreen or off screen, RK, as he is fondly known, has won hearts with his charming personality. He is indeed one of the most brilliant actors of his times, the one who could play any characters with sheer brilliance. He is one of the most favourite actors of filmmakers. And of course, which actress wouldn’t love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor? Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Special: Being the Complete Man, Acing the Subtle Art of Minimalist Style As Neetu Kapoor Would Describe Him to Be!

Ranbir Kapoor, son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, had begun his career as an assistant director before he had made his Bollywood debut. His debut film might not have turned out to be as expected, but critics and fans were left awestruck with his work. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the some of the actresses with whom he shared an incredible chemistry on the big screen. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares a Sweet Birthday Post for ‘Baby Brother’ Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him 38 and Fab!

Sonam Kapoor

RK and Sonam Kapoor had made their Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya, a romantic drama that was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story “White Nights”. The film might have not done that exceptionally well, but the new comers’ chemistry was lauded by the audience.

Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one of the hottest and indeed one of the most loved onscreen pairs of Bollywood. They have worked together in numerous films have fans have always loved their chemistry. Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha are the movies in which this lovely duo worked together and fans hope that they would share screen space even in the future.

Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s onscreen chemistry was lauded, but so was their off screen romance. The duo dated for a brief period but it didn’t last forever. But still, one cannot forget this pair who shined through the films Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

We watched Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor sharing a heartwarming chemistry in two unusual films – Anjaana Anjaani and Barfi! But it was the latter one that turned out to be a box office hit that showed Murphy ‘Barfi’ Johnson (a deaf-mute boy) and Jhilmil (an autistic girl) innocent love story.

Jacqueline Fernandez

These two good looking actors – Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor – had teamed up for the film titled Roy, who played the characters Ayesha and Roy, respectively. Jacqueline is seen playing dual roles in this movie. The movie tanked at the box office but RK and the Sri Lankan beauty’s chemistry was praised.

Anushka Sharma

When fans saw Ranbir Kapoor (Ayan Sanger) and Anushka Sharma (Alizeh Khan) together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the two had a special kind of spark that was completely magical. Although it wasn’t an exact romantic angle, one couldn’t take their eyes off from these two and loved their onscreen pairing.

So who among these hotties you think pair best with Ranbir Kapoor? Do vote for your favourite one! And here’s wishing the handsome hunk a very happy birthday and great year ahead!

