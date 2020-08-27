Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently turned 44 years old, had to undergo major surgery on Wednesday, August 27. The actor was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai along with his father Dr Ranbir Hooda, where he was first tested for COVID-19 and was then operated upon. And now, reports state that not only did Randeep's COVID-19 reports come negative, but his surgery also went well and he will be home soon. Randeep Hooda Undergoes Major Surgery at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital - Reports.

Randeep's father confirmed the news to ETimes and revealed, "Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a surgery yesterday, he's recovering and will be discharged soon. He's COVID 19 negative and the surgery went well so we will be able to take him home soon." Randeep Hooda Health Update: Actor Under Observation Post Surgery (Read Details).

As per a close friend of the actor who spoke to Bombay Times, "Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about it once they have all the reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate."

The daily also got in touch with a source from the hospital who revealed, "Randeep was admitted in the morning. He underwent a couple of tests, including the COVID-19 test. He tested negative for the latter, which is why they could go ahead with the surgery. It’s best if the family talks about the nature of the pain and subsequent surgery.” Randeep, whose last film on Netflix, Extraction, received rave reviews, has Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the pipeline. We wish Randeep a speedy recovery.

