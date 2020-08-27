On August 26 morning, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he had complained of acute pain on Tuesday night. Randeep was accompanied by his father to the hospital where he underwent the surgery. A few shutterbugs had spotted the actor outside the hospital. The 44-year-old underwent a surgery and has been kept under observation now, reports TOI. The reason why Randeep had to undergo this major surgery is not known yet. Randeep Hooda Undergoes Major Surgery at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital - Reports.

A close friend of Randeep Hooda revealed to the leading daily the actor was not feeling well. The source was quoted as saying, "Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn't feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn't divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep's health. They will talk about it once they have all the reports. Randeep doesn't want people to speculate."

Another source, who was present at the hospital, shared with the daily that Randeep Hooda underwent a few tests and that also included for COVID-19 and he was tested negative. It was after that Randeep underwent the surgery. Neither the actor’s family nor his team have issued any statement about the nature of the pain and why a surgery was needed. We wish Randeep Hooda a speedy recovery!

