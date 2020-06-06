Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif To Be the Lead Pair In Zoya Akhtar's Next?

Ranveer and Katrina (Photo Credits: Instagram)

People are not even over the Gully Boy success and here comes another treat! All the Ranveer Singh fans might want to brace themselves up for his collaboration with Zoya Akhtar, again! This time, beauty Katrina Kaif might join them too. Sounds too good to be true, right? But the latest reports are suggesting so positively and we are so excited! Made In Heaven Duo of Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti to Share Filmmaking Anecdotes in Their New Series ‘Off the Record’.

A source close to this potential project, told pinkvilla.com, "Katrina and Ranveer will be romantically paired on screen for the first time. She has a very interesting and powerful role, integral to the life of Ranveer's character in the film. Katrina and Zoya are great buddies and when the director narrated her the story, she immediately agreed to be part of it. The modalities are currently being discussed before both the stars sign on the dotted line."

Well, now that is something we would wait for with bated breath. This will be the first time that Ranveer and Kat will be seen romancing on-screen if the project indeed materializes. They sure have shared screen space in upcoming film Sooryavanshi for a bit that's that!

The makers reportedly are now just waiting for the lockdown to get lifted and the whole work routine to get back to normal before giving an official go-ahead to this project. Katrina and Zoya have previously worked in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. What are your thoughts on this pair?