Ranveer Singh's 83 Won't Release In Theatres Right After Lockdown Ends, Says Director Kabir Khan

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan (photo credits: Twitter)

Worldwide, there are hundreds of movies whose release has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing global lockdown. With most of the countries, lifting the lockdown slowly but soon, theatres are expected to come back to business. But Kabir Khan's 83, which is one of the movies that's delayed won't open in cinemas right away. The director has said that he is going to wait until everyone feels comfortable and safe enough to come to theatres. Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller Tenet is moving as per the schedule and will open in theatres on July 17. It is expected to revive business in the US theatres. There were rumours that 83 will open in theatres on June 25, when Indian cricket won the World Cup.

But Indian theatres will have to wait longer for a big release. Even Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is delayed. While talking to Hindustan Times, Kabir said, "We will be ready (to release when the lockdown opens), but having said that, we will only come out with our movies when the comfort is palpable." He added that people should feel fearless and comfortable to put on masks and gloves, and go watch a film.

He added, "There are a lot of efforts, resources and energy that go into films and we would like people to enjoy our films. Both, Rohit and I, would want the audience to enjoy our films on the big screen and therefore we are ready to wait it out for things to get better. It’s not like the lockdown will open and we will throw our films to test the waters. No. We will wait till we’re comfortable."

83 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. He plays the role for former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in this film based on India's real-life victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone not only stars in the film as his onscreen wife, but she has also co-produced the movie.