Ranveer Singh Turns Joe Exotic in This Edited Insta Pic and We Are Already Imagining Seeing Him in the Tiger King Biopic

Ranveer Singh as Joe Exotic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As the world (pretty much) went into a lockdown due to COVID-19, Netflix released the docu-series, Tiger King. The crazy series about Joe Exotic, the owner of G.W. Zoo. After the release of the documentary, the world was left enamoured by the enigma of Joe Exotic. Even Kim Kardashian had to tweet about it. Now, our very own Ranveer Singh seems to be equally enamoured by the viral man.

Ranveer took to his Instagram account and shared a picture that will surely make you crush on him even more, if you are a Joe Exotic fan. Then, secondly, you will definitely want to see him in a movie about Tiger King. Robe Lowe and Ryan Murphy Working on a New Tiger King Project (Read Deets).

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram 😆🤣😂 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

Earlier, the actor had shared a Mickey Mouse-inspired caricature of himself and his wife. He had captioned it: "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai"

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai 😂❤️ @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan directorial, 83. The movie tells the story of how the Indian cricket team won the world cup in 1983. Ranveer plays the role of former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev. He will also be seen repairing his cop avatar of Simmba in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Ranveer will also be seen in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordar, which is touted to be a film about women empowerment.