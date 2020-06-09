Raveena Tandon Shares Pic of Holding Husband Anil Thadani’s Hand With Both Wears Gloves, Captions It ‘Love in the Time of Corona’

Raveena Tandon With Husband Anil Thadani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Raveena Tandon has shared "love in the time" of coronavirus and said that lockdown love just grew stronger. Raveena shared a photograph on Instagram. In the image, she is seen holding her husband Anil Thadani's hand but with rubber gloves on. After Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For KBC, Raveena Tandon Films For A Show On PM Cares Fund Amidst Lockdown.

"Love in the time of corona ... holding hands .. then and now .. gloves or no gloves .. lockdown love just grew even stronger," she captioned the image. Raveena married Thadani in 2004. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter Rasha 2005 and in 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan. Raveena Tandon Is Missing the Days When Social Distancing Was an Unheard Word, Actress Shares a Throwback Video With Fans

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Instagram Post

Talking about Raveena's upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in "KGF: Chapter 2". She will portray a character named Ramika Sen. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, the antagonist.