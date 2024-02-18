Actor Sanya Malhotra on Sunday condoled the death of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama Dangal. According to Bhatnagar's family, the 19-year-old actor was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications. Suhani Bhatnagar Dies at 19: Everything You Must Know About the Dangal Actress.

Malhotra, who played the grown-up version of Babita Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie, remembered Bhatnagar in a post on her Instagram Stories. "I can't believe it's real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace, Chotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family," the actor wrote. Bhatnagar was a resident of Sector 17 in Faridabad. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in the city. RIP Suhani Bhatnagar: Zaira Wasim Shocked by Dangal Co-Star’s Death, Offers Condolences to Family.

The young actor became a prominent face after appearing in Dangal, the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success. The movie also featured Zaira Wasim as young Geeta while Fatima Sana Shaikh played the elder version. Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Phogat, the father of Geeta and Babita. Bhatnagar's death was also condoled by director Tiwari and Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions.