Choreographer-cum-director Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday (Dec 11) and was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai. He had undergone angioplasty and was kept in the ICU. As days passed by, reports were that he was doing better. Well, now, on December 14, Remo's wife Lizelle took to Instagram and updated fans about Remo's health. However, it was not a typical update, as she posted a video of Remo dancing. Yes, you read that right. In the shared clip, we can see Remo moving his feet to the tunes, hinting that he is all hale and hearty. Remo D’Souza Suffers a Heart Attack: Netizens Pray for the Ace Choreographer’s Speedy Recovery.

Along with the video, Remo's wife also thanked one and all for all their prayers and get well soon messages. Indeed, this is a visual treat for all Remo fans out there. As finally, he is out of danger and can be seen doing what he does best. Lizelle captioned the video as, "Dancing with the feet is one thing dancing with the heart is another ...... @remodsouza thank you everyone for the prayers and blessings." Remo D’Souza Rushed to Hospital After Suffering From a Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Surgery.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz (@lizelleremodsouza)

The news of Remo suffering from a heart attack came as a shocker to many. Fans as well as his industry wallahs prayed for his speedy recovery. Even Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted for Remo's good health. It was on Saturday when Remo's wife had talked to Indian Express and said that he’s feeling much better but the doctors will decide about his condition tomorrow. “He’s fine now, much better,” she said, adding “They will decide tomorrow” when quizzed about when will Remo get discharged. Stay tuned!

