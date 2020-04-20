Retro Alert! Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Her Maa, Babita Kapoor with an Uber Chic Throwback Pic on Her 73rd Birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Babita Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan who made her Instagram debut sometime back is loving to be officially in loop with her fans. Even amid the nationwide lockdown, Bebo is not leaving a chance and is keeping her followers updated with the happenings from her quarantine life. From Taimur Ali Khan's antics to hubby Saif Ali Khan's flowery artsy, the babe surprises fans with new pics and videos almost everyday. However, April 20, 2020, is quite a special day for the actress as it's her mum, Babita Kapoor's 73rd birthday. And well, on such a huge day, how can she not wish her mommy dearest. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pledge Support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and IAHV to Combat Coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram and wishing her maa a happy birthday, Kareena shared a retro picture of her mother and father (Randhir Kapoor). The photo looks unseen and sees Babita and Randhir posing for the camera looking all chic. Well, now we know from where the only Poo of Bollywood gets her sass and fashion sense from. "Happy Birthday Queen," she captioned the birthday post and also added some red heart emoticons to the same. Aww!!! Saif Ali Khan’s Idea of a Flowery Quarantine Gift for Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Artsy and Amusing (View Pic).

Check Out Kareena's Birthday Wish For Mom Babita Here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

We are loving the photo shared by Bebo, as Babita looks fashionable in those big reflectors. For the unware, Babita was born in Bombay to actor Hari Shivdasani who was from a Hindu Sindhi family. She also has appeared in 19 Bollywood films and was adored by the audience during her time. After getting hitched, Babita said goodbye to glitz and glamour. Well, happy birthday to you mam from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!