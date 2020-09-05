Mumbai, September 5: A Mumbai court on Saturday sent Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9. The NCB produced Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda before Mumbai's Esplanade Court and sought seven-day custody for further interrogation. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Taken to Civic Hospital for Medical Tests.

Showik and Miranda were arrested on Friday after a day-long questioning by NCB as part of its probe into the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. They have been arrested under several sections of the NDPS Act, including 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A). The arrest came after it was found that Showik used to order the drugs from another arrested accused Abdel Basit Parihar who has been arrested.

The Esplanade Court also sent Kaizen Ibrahim to 14-day judicial custody. The NCB registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it about the drugs angle.

This followed the discovery of WhatsApp messages between Rhea and Shruti Modi, Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani. NCB is the third Central agency to join the probe into the death case of Sushant, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED. (With IANS inputs)

