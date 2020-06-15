Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Riddhima Kapoor Introduces New Family Member, ‘Doodle Kapoor’

Bollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 03:00 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Introduces New Family Member, ‘Doodle Kapoor’
Riddhima Kapoor and Her New Pet Dog (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Monday shared the arrival of a new dog into her family. They have named the pet "Doodle Kapoor". Riddhima introduced the furry new family member with an Instagram video, captioning it: "New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor," Riddhima captioned the video. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted Enjoying Family Time in Riddhima Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post (View Pics)

Apart from Doodle, the Kapoors also own an English mastiff. A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling and kissing Ranbir's pet dog. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Goes Back In Time, Shares a Childhood Photo With Father and Late Actor Rishi Kapoor (View Pic)

Check Out Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Story

Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

