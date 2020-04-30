A Blank State of Mind: Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif Are Speechless As They Mourn Rishi Kapoor’s Loss (View Posts)

Katrina Kaif. Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

As soon as the news of Rishi Kapoor no more started making headlines on April 30, 2020, condolence messages from fans and celebs started pouring in. The veteran actor who had visited the USA back in 2018 to get treated for cancer breathed his last at the age of 67. He was admitted to HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai and passed away due to leukemia. The Chandni actor's last rites were also performed on the same day in the noon. Having said that, after wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and more on social media, It's Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif who paid their last respects to Rishi Kapoor. Alia Bhatt Shares Throwback Pics of Rishi Kapoor With Neetu and Ranbir , Pens Down An Emotional Note Expressing Her Grief (View Posts).

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone posted a blank image with a heartbroken emoticon. For the unware, the actress had posted the same state of mind for Irrfan Khan too. We totally get the feeling DP might be going through as Rishi was supposed to be seen with her in The Intern. Sad! A Knockout Tribute to Rishi Kapoor: WWE Star John Cena Bows Down to the Departed Artiste (View Post).

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Below:

Even Katrina Kaif mourned the legendary's death and shared a picture of the deceased from his young days. She captioned the image as, "Words fall short ....You will be remembered forever... RIP."

Here's The Post:

FYI, Deepika and Katrina have dated Ranbir in the past and also share a good relationship with the Kapoors. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were by Neetu Kapoor's side during the funeral. It was Rishi's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who could not make it as she resides in Delhi. However, she was later in the day given permission to fly down from Delhi to Mumbai amid lockdown. The superstar will always be in our prayers. Rest in peace Rishi Kapoor!!