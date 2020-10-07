Actor Riteish Deshmukh has given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks for a cause. Earlier this year, Riteish and his wife Genelia D'Souza had pledged to donate their organs. "I have given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks. I want to keep my body healthy. And eventually, when the time comes for donating my organs, people should say, 'Jaate jaate healthy organs chhod kar gaya' (he left healthy organs)," said Riteish. Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Is a Pledged Organ Donor, Shares a Smiling Pic Wearing a Green Ribbon

He also shared about how he and his wife decided to donate organs. "We (Genelia and Riteish) have been thinking about this (organ donation) for a few years now. During this lockdown, we got a lot of time to think about what we should do. Organ Donation Day 2020: From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Here’s The List of Celebs Who Have Pledged to Donate Their Organs

Unfortunately, we didn't have a lot of information on organ donation like where to go and how to go about the process," said the actor while supporting Dr. Sunil Shroff on the Karamveer Special episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati". "One day we both decided to make a video and said that we want to go out there and donate whatever possible," he added.

