Filmmaker Karan Johar has faced severe criticism after the unveiling of the trailer of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan has received backlash over "disrespecting" Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in one of the sequences of the trailer of his upcoming film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Praise Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Film By Karan Johar, Call It Family Masala Entertainer!

In the trailer when Ranveer's character Rocky comes over to Alia Bhatt's character Rani’s house for a three-month stay as per arrangement, he comes across a portrait of Rabindranath Tagore, whom he shockingly identifies as Rani's grandfather. Further, the joke cracked on Rabindranath Tagore didn't impress Bengalis. Many on social media slammed Karan Johar for "disrespecting" Rabindranath Tagore. Check Out The Trailer Here: A user wrote: "Though the trailer is fun, but flabbergasted by this frame. Not in good taste." One said: "Maybe he thought just showing lavish sets, rich clothes will be more than enough for the audience." One slammed Karan for the "stereotypical" way of showing Bengalis and Punjabis. "So Bollywood is never going to learn from the past. How can you mock Rabindranath Tagore! Disrespecting a man of his stature is highly unacceptable."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).