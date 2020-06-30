Vivek Oberoi, who is known for his roles in films such as Company, Saathiya, Yuva, Omkara, Lucifer, among others, has made a major announcement today. The 43-year-old actor has turned into producer and announced about his production venture on social media. Vivek has announced about his first film titled Iti and it would be produced under the banner of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Ent. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Vivek Oberoi Calls for Industry to Introspect 'We Need to Bitch Less and Care More'.

To announce about this upcoming project, the makers not only shared the film’s title, but also shared an intriguing poster that read, ‘Can You Solve Your Own Murder’. This upcoming project is written and directed by Vishal Mishra. The poster does not feature any actors but only a dense forest with heavy fog in the backdrop. But the poster does drop the hint that it is going to be a spine-chilling crime mystery. While announcing about this project, Vivek wrote, “Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct'20 #PrernaVArora Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support.”

Vivek Oberoi Turns Producer

Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct'20🤞#PrernaVArora Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JnGz1C48Yy — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 30, 2020

Director Vishal Mishra has helmed films such as Coffee with D, Marudhar Express, Hotel Milan and Ae Kaash Ke Hum. Iti is all set to go on floors in October and we just cannot wait to know more about the cast and other key details.

