Bollywood superstar Salman Khan heaped praise on brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s hard work and dedication for the upcoming film Ruslaan. Sharing the action-packed trailer on X (formerly called Twitter), Salman asked Aayush to always keep giving his best to his work. The Bull: Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's Action Film Due to Production Delays - Reports.

"Aayush, I can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on April 26, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer #AayushSharma @IamJagguBhai @sushrii @karanlbutani @KKRadhamohan #ZaheerIqbal @SunielVShetty,” Salman wrote. The Bull: Before Salman Khan, Did You Know Shahid Kapoor Was to Do a Film on Reportedly Same Subject With Same Title?.

View Salman Khan's Post:

Aayush is married to Salman’s youngest sister, Arpita Khan. They got married in 2014. The couple shares two children. Ruslaan will be released on the big screen on April 26.

