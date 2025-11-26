Mumbai, November 24: The makers of “Saali Mohabbat” on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of their direct-to-digital film. Its lead actress Radhika Apte credited director Tisca Chopra for helping her find the fragile balance between quiet vulnerability and hidden strength.

The upcoming who-dunnit marks Tisca's debut as a feature-film director and features powerful performances by Radhika, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, Sauraseni Maitra with a special cameo by Kusha Kapila.

‘Saali Mohabbat’ Trailer

She said: “The trailer captures the unsettling stillness of Smita’s world. Playing her meant sitting with emotions that aren’t always easy to define, and that challenge was incredibly rewarding. Tisca’s guidance helped me find that fragile balance between quiet vulnerability and hidden strength.”

"Smita may appear reserved, but she shouldn't be provoked—never underestimate the power of a quiet woman," added Radhika. Talking about what struck Divyenndu Sharma the most while watching the trailer "is how strongly it draws you into the emotional chaos of these characters without revealing too much."

“There’s a quiet intensity to it, almost like you’re witnessing moments you were never meant to see. Working on Saali Mohabbat meant stepping into that discomfort and trusting the truth of the story. Tisca creates an atmosphere where silences speak louder than words, and the trailer reflects that beautifully.”

Radhika plays Smita, who lives a sheltered, near-invisible life in the quiet town of Fursatgarh, tending to her lush garden where every leaf feels like a confidant. She finds comfort in the familiar rhythm of her plants, her husband, and the quiet routine she follows with near-ritual devotion.

But everything fractures when a shocking double murder shatters the town’s peace. As hidden tensions and motives rise to the surface, it becomes clear that things are not as simple or uncomplicated as they once seemed. Amid the deepening investigation, Smita is pulled out of her cocoon and into the swirl of suspicion alongside many other potential suspects.

Forced into the open, she must confront not only the mysteries unraveling around her but also fight to preserve her own sense of peace and sanity.

Produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, the film delves into a tense and emotionally charged world where the truth is never as simple as it seems. It will premiere on December 12 on ZEE5.

