Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday today and let's not waste any more time in singing Happy Birthday (at least virtually) for him. The Nawab of Pataudi will have an intimate celebration this year and his kids, Sara and Ibrahim are expected to join him at his Bandra residence. The celebration will also be extra special this time considering the good news that he and Kareena just shared with their fans and admirers. Saif and Bebo are expecting their second child and the father-to-be is already excited for the new addition to his family. Saif Ali Khan's Dilli Teaser Left You Surprised? Here's All You Need To Know About The Amazon Prime Video Original.

Speaking of his future, we decided to go back in time and dig out some rare, unseen pictures of his. Taking a trip down the memory lane is always a great idea and we see no reason why we should hesitate to rewind the time and grab the opportunity to see the unseen. From his adorable pics with Sara and Ibrahim to him sharing a laugh with his contemporaries, we are glad to have these throwback pictures in our files and we suggest you don't miss out on them. So go ahead and have a look at his throwback clicks, they are bound to bring a smile on your face. Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Was Offered a Role in Homeland, Sara Ali Khan Helped Him Prepare.

Little Sara Ali Khan Enjoying a Piggyback Ride With Her Daddy Dearest

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ibrahim is Clearly Not Impressed with Salman Khan

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Three Khans - Shah Rukh, Aamir and Saif!

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hey, Sara Why Be So Sad?

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The One from his Wedding Portrait

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Boy in this Picture is KGF Star Yash

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the Legend, Yash Chopra

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shooting for Hameshaa With Kajol and Aditya Pancholi

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another Priceless Memory

Saif Ali Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saif may also have a working birthday celebration this year. The actor has an exciting lineup of future releases and it even includes a web series, Dilli for Amazon Prime. Besides his digital outing, he also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police in his kitty. The actor was last seen in a cameo appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and was also a part of this year's most successful release, Tanhaji.

