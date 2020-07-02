Saif Ali Khan declared in an interview that he has been a victim of nepotism, but he only ended up being a target of memes and tolls in social media. "Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of... I am not going to take names but somebody's dad has rung up and said don't take him, take him in the movie. All that happens and it has happened to me," Saif Ali Khan said in an interview with The New Indian Express. However, the comment did not go down well with netizens. Trolls and memes started targeting the actor, who is the son of renowned actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Tamannaah Feels Nepotism Cannot Determine Your Success or Failure, Cites Shah Rukh Khan’s Example to Prove Her Point

"Saif Ali Khan: I am the victim of nepotism. Memers: Is this a joke?," reads a meme. "#SaifAliKhan who brought the theory of Eugenics and Gifted Genes to justify Nepotism in 2017, today talking about being a victim of Nepotism. His mother bought him the National Award over Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. He'd even tried to trivialize the Nepotism debate at an Award Show," tweeted a user. "Congratulations #SaifAliKhan. You just graduated from the Ananya Pandey institute of Struggle!!," reads another sarcastic tweet. Saif Ali Khan Says He’s Been a Victim of Nepotism Too, Twitterverse Gives ‘Sharmila Tagore’s Son’ a Reality Check (View Tweets)

Check Out Saif Ali Khan's Video Where He Claims to Be a Victim of Nepotism

Saif Ali Khan says he too has been a victim of nepotism in Bollywood . .#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/aKw9dnB1Po — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) July 2, 2020

Asur Meme Fits Well

#SaifAliKhan Saif Ali Khan is talking about nepotism and saying that he's been a victim of it Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/EomVanjWAb — Ritesh Guru (@engineer_guruji) July 2, 2020

Memers Got a Gold Mine Now

#SaifAliKhan said that "he is a product of nepotism" Memers - isko kaise miss krdiya yaar pic.twitter.com/Avyacx79hG — $U®¥@ (@97suryanarayan) July 2, 2020

Saif's Nepotism = Ananya Panday's Struggle?

Netizen's Reaction in Nutshell

Saif said he is a victim of nepotism Le people's:#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/DILHfSsEzR — asim jordan (@asimmikrani) July 2, 2020

Another Natural Reaction

Yeh Toh Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai

#SaifAliKhan says he too is a victim of nepotism. Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi: pic.twitter.com/D8GX2CYgAI — Jyotsna (@jyotsnaa_) July 2, 2020

Netizens Watching Saif Ali Khan's Interview Be like

#SaifAliKhan said he is a victim of Nepotism. Le Bollywood Mafia Gang : pic.twitter.com/RbfnQc99TG — Iamwitman (@iamwitman) July 2, 2020

"Facts in country nowadays.. Sunny Leone is Virgin, Kejriwal is Best CM, Rahul Gandhi Is PM candidate, CRPF kills Citizens, Sonam Kapoor got Telant

Saif Ali khan is victim of Nepotism, Sushant Singh Rajput was Depressed," tweeted another user. "I think he doesn't know the meaning of nepotism, please someone teach him the meaning of that #Saifalikhan," urged another user.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the nepotism debate has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Star kids are facing flak from netizens for allegedly enjoying a privileged status over outsiders in the film industry.

