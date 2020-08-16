Saif Ali Khan turned 50 on August 16, 2020 and the actor has been receiving some amazing birthday wishes from friends and family. Fans of the Bollywood actor has shared warm wishes for the star for his milestone birthday. Finally, pictures of Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday bash have made it to social media and they are too adorable to miss. In the pictures, we also see Kareena Kapoor Khan debuting her baby bump as she is all set to welcome her second child with the actor. Saif and Kareena are seen cutting the cake in pictures from the glitzy bash. Kareena also shared a special post wishing her husband Saif as she called him the 'sparkle of my life'. Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: These Rare and Unseen Pictures of the Sacred Games Actor are Pure GoldSa

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and while doing so, shared some of the most adorable pictures from the actor's birthday bash held at his residence last evening. The party was attended by close friends and family including Karisma, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak. An adorable picture of Kareena and Saif from the celebratory evening was also shared by Kunal Kemmu on his Instagram account. Check out pictures from the bash here. Saif Ali Khan Turns 50: Twitterati Send Warm Birthday Wishes to the 'Nawab of Bollywood'.

Saif Ali Khan Along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Cut the Actor's Birthday Cake:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Bhai ❤️🥳 A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Post For Saif Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life ❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

These pictures and videos from Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash look real fun. It's also amazing to see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Khan all smiles and 'in love' as they are all set to welcome baby no 2. Kareena is already looking gorgeous and radiant as ever and we can't wait to see the actress once again give us some maternity fashion goals.

